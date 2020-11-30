South Africa wants production quota on Netflix

By Chris Forrester
November 30, 2020
South Africa is planning a 30 per cent local production demand on Netflix and other OTT services in the country including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Showmax.

Collin Mashile, the country’s chief director of broadcasting policy, commented: “Everything that they show to South Africans in terms of their catalogue, 30 per cent of that catalogue must include South African content.”

The plans are currently in draft stage and come along with proposed changes to the TV licence fee arrangements and which include rules that pay-TV operators – including ‘foreign’ broadcasters such as Netflix – must collect licence fees for the SABC public broadcaster.


