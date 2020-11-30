The Real Housewives of Jersey on ITVBe , ITV Hub

Following the success of the The Real Housewives of Cheshire series, ITV is launching a new version of the franchise, The Real Housewives of Jersey.

The ten-part series will launch in December on ITVBe and, in a first for the ITV Hub, the entire series will be available to watch as a Box Set on the same day.

The series will see some of the island’s most fabulous Housewives embrace all that Jersey has to offer. A combination of St Tropez and St Ives, Jersey has everything from tranquil beaches to glitzy parties. The series will follow the highs and lows of the Housewives and their families who all live life to the full on the island.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels, ITV said: “I’m thrilled to be welcoming to ITVBe and the ITV Hub an amazing cast of strong, aspirational women in the latest instalment of the successful Real Housewives franchise. This time, the island of Jersey delivers the amazing backdrop for the real-life stories that will unfold over ten, wonderfully bingeable episodes.”

The series is produced by BAFTA-winning Monkey, which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. David Granger and Mike Swindells serve as Executive Producers for Monkey.

Mike Swindells, Executive Producer at Monkey, added: “Having spent an incredible summer embracing all that the beautiful island of Jersey offers, we can’t wait to introduce the world to this magnificent location and our raft of exceptional new Housewives. As viewers would expect, the lives of The Real Housewives of Jersey are as complicated as ever, but the opportunity to devour the series immediately on the ITV Hub, means viewers won’t have to wait long to follow the twists and turns of their lavish lives.”