LG Display to enjoy OLED boom

A report to clients from analysts at South Korea’s Shinhan Investment Corp sys that LG Display’s Chinese OLED production lines will increase output in 2021 to a forecast 71.7 percent increase year-over-year and to about 7.87 million units.

The analysts say they expect to see a sharp rise in sales of high-margin panels used in 48-inch OLED TVs equipped with gaming Graphics Processing Units.

POLEDs (Plastic substrate OLEDs) will also generate impressive growth. “POLED panel production should surge 86.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 51.67 million units in 2021 on the adoption of in-cell touch technology. We thus project OLED TV and POLED panel operations to break even on operating profit next year,” says Shinhan.