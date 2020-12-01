Prince Harry supports WaterBear Network launch

Prince Harry is supporting the launch of the WaterBear Network with an exclusive conversation for the platform. The nine minute presentation titled A Conversation With Prince Harry will be available to view on the platform from December 1st.



Talking to WaterBear’s CEO Ellen Windemuth and Head of Strategy Sam Sutaria on behalf of NGO African Parks – of which Prince Harry has been President since December 2017 – Prince Harry discusses his passion for nature, the impact Covid-19 has had on our natural world and how storytelling can help to drive action.

A new free, interactive video-on-demand platform dedicated to supporting life on earth, WaterBear has partnerships with over 80 NGOs from around the world spanning size and scope. Partners include GreenPeace, Lonely Whale, WWF, Conservation International, Sea Shepherd, Amazon Watch, Circle Economy, Jane Goodall Institute and African Parks amongst others.

Prince Harry, who serves as the President of African Parks, said during the conversation: “For me it’s about putting the dos behind the says, and that is something that WaterBear is going to be doing: capitalising on a community of doers. There’s a lot of people that say, but this is about action.”

Windemuth commented: “It’s an honour to partner with African Parks and Prince Harry, whose hands-on passion for conservation and the environment has the ability to move the masses. With his support, we are confident that we can inspire our viewers to be change makers. This is a unifying moment for our planet, and WaterBear is proud to amplify the work we can collectively achieve.”

WaterBear showcases award-winning documentaries, inspirational original content and live streaming – facilitating awareness, education and action. With original content and curated documentaries inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), WaterBear members will be able to stream hours of video at any time, and on any device – all for free.

Each NGO will showcase their campaigns and stories through a bespoke channel on the platform. Uniquely, WaterBear’s interactive technology enables viewers to watch content while connecting directly to these organisations through the platform’s ‘Take Action’ features. Viewers can donate directly or get involved with the projects behind the featured films through advocacy or volunteering, and even book sustainable travel through WaterBear’s travel partner, Intrepid. Throughout 2021 TVOD, PPV, Live, sustainable e-commerce and more Take Action features will be rolled out.

WaterBear is working with a number of storytellers, addressing issues that include biodiversity, climate action, circularity and community. Creators include filmmaker, activist and influencer Jack Harries; producer, director and writer Tom Mustill; environmental journalist and The One Show’s Lucy Siegel and Emmy Award winner Nicolas Brown among many others. The stories on the platform aim to play a vital role in bringing attention to the most critical issues of our time.