UKTV appoints Amey as Digital GM

UKTV has appointed Andrea Amey as its new General Manager for Digital, responsible for the operational leadership of digital products, partnerships and UKTV’s on demand service, UKTV Play.

Reporting to UKTV’s Chief Commercial Officer, Sam Tewungwa, Amey will oversee the evolution and development of UKTV’s VoD and digital strategy, with a key focus on UKTV Play. The VoD service is the fastest growing part of UKTV’s business, available on 21 platforms and devices, with over 4 million registered users and a 26 per cent increase in views since the start of the year to September.

Amey has spent the last 10 years at Channel 5 overseeing the broadcaster’s VoD remit. Her most recent role was Senior Director for VoD Product and Service Management, where she led the VoD content and production teams and oversaw the strategic direction of My5. In her early career, Amey held positions at Synacor, Age UK, Global radio and spent two years as the Chief Editorial Manager at Virgin Media.

Tewungwa commented: “Andrea’s expertise in the VoD and digital products space, coupled with her can do attitude and reputation in the media business, made her the ideal fit for this role. She has exactly the right attributes to spearhead UKTV’s VoD strategy and develop UKTV Play into a leading broadcaster VoD service.”

Amey added: “I’m so excited to be joining UKTV and build on the great work the team has done so far. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in with a fantastic catalogue of programmes and help steer the reach and growth of UKTV Play.”

Amey starts in the role immediately, replacing Tom Davidson who had agreed to take on the role of General Manager for UKTV Play on an interim basis while recruitment for a permanent candidate was underway.