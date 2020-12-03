Data: House of Cards interest soars in lockdown 2

December 3, 2020
Bed Guru, the sleep specialist, has delved deep into Netflix show data for 10 cities in the UK to find out which content was most popular on Netflix during the second lockddown. Bed Guru compared search interest from Google Trends of TV shows during lockdown to the previous month when the UK was out of lockdown.

Since The Crown was released in November, and The Queen’s Gambit in October, social media has been going wild, with mammoth amounts of tweets commentating on the Diana and Charles drama, and the increase in popularity of chess.

With this in mind, it would be easy to think that The Crown or The Queen’s Gambit was the most searched for Netflix show over the second lockdown – but this would be incorrect. Bed Guru has found that, surprisingly, House of Cards had the most search interest for a Netflix show over the second UK lockdown – despite its final season airing in November 2018 – with The Crown coming in at 10th place, and The Queen’s Gambit at 4th.

The table below shows which series got the highest lockdown score. The numbers represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time. A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the show search term. A value of 50 means that the show search term is half as popular. A score of 0 means that there was not enough data for the search term.

Netflix Show

Lockdown Score

House of Cards

83.5

The West Wing

81.5

Black Mirror

81

Queens Gambit

80.25

The Office UK

75.5

Arrested Development

60.75

Twin Peaks

57.5

Sherlock

54.75

Breaking Bad

52.75

The Crown

51

Stranger Things

49.5

Mindhunter

48.75

Dexter

46

Peaky Blinders

37.5

Daredevil

28.75

Narcos

13

Ozark

8.25

After Life

8.25

Money Heist

7.75

Cobra Kai

7.25

Sex Education

4.25

Bed Guru also gathered data on the popularity increase of each show in the second lockdown:

Show

Lockdown Popularity Growth

The Crown

240.00%

House of Cards

43.97%

Queens Gambit

27.38%

Black Mirror

26.56%

Arrested Development

12.50%

Narcos

8.33%

Breaking Bad

7.65%

The Office UK

6.34%

The West Wing

4.49%

After Life

3.13%

Sherlock

-5.60%

Ozark

-8.33%

Peaky Blinders

-8.54%

Twin Peaks

-10.16%

Dexter

-11.54%

Sex Education

-15.00%

Daredevil

-22.30%

Money Heist

-22.50%

Mindhunter

-31.34%

Stranger Things

-33.11%

Cobra Kai

-34.09%


