Data: House of Cards interest soars in lockdown 2

Bed Guru, the sleep specialist, has delved deep into Netflix show data for 10 cities in the UK to find out which content was most popular on Netflix during the second lockddown. Bed Guru compared search interest from Google Trends of TV shows during lockdown to the previous month when the UK was out of lockdown.

Since The Crown was released in November, and The Queen’s Gambit in October, social media has been going wild, with mammoth amounts of tweets commentating on the Diana and Charles drama, and the increase in popularity of chess.

With this in mind, it would be easy to think that The Crown or The Queen’s Gambit was the most searched for Netflix show over the second lockdown – but this would be incorrect. Bed Guru has found that, surprisingly, House of Cards had the most search interest for a Netflix show over the second UK lockdown – despite its final season airing in November 2018 – with The Crown coming in at 10th place, and The Queen’s Gambit at 4th.



The table below shows which series got the highest lockdown score. The numbers represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time. A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the show search term. A value of 50 means that the show search term is half as popular. A score of 0 means that there was not enough data for the search term.

Netflix Show Lockdown Score House of Cards 83.5 The West Wing 81.5 Black Mirror 81 Queens Gambit 80.25 The Office UK 75.5 Arrested Development 60.75 Twin Peaks 57.5 Sherlock 54.75 Breaking Bad 52.75 The Crown 51 Stranger Things 49.5 Mindhunter 48.75 Dexter 46 Peaky Blinders 37.5 Daredevil 28.75 Narcos 13 Ozark 8.25 After Life 8.25 Money Heist 7.75 Cobra Kai 7.25 Sex Education 4.25

Bed Guru also gathered data on the popularity increase of each show in the second lockdown:

Show Lockdown Popularity Growth The Crown 240.00% House of Cards 43.97% Queens Gambit 27.38% Black Mirror 26.56% Arrested Development 12.50% Narcos 8.33% Breaking Bad 7.65% The Office UK 6.34% The West Wing 4.49% After Life 3.13% Sherlock -5.60% Ozark -8.33% Peaky Blinders -8.54% Twin Peaks -10.16% Dexter -11.54% Sex Education -15.00% Daredevil -22.30% Money Heist -22.50% Mindhunter -31.34% Stranger Things -33.11% Cobra Kai -34.09%



