Poland: Antstream Arcade partners with Play

Global retro game streaming service Antstream Arcade has announced a partnership with Polish mobile operator Play. Enabling Play customers to stream Antstream’s thousands of iconic games, this tie-up is the first time a telco provider in Central Eastern Europe has bundled video game streaming into its content offering.

As part of the collaboration, Play subscribers will be able to stream the world’s largest library of retro video games on almost any device of their choosing – from TVs to laptops, desktops, tablets and mobile phones. From December 4th, using global direct carrier billing platform Fortumo, Play’s customers can experience a 14-day trial of Antstream free of charge, plus discounts for weekly or monthly subscriptions.

By streaming games, customers can play any title they want instantly, with no downloads and emulators required. They can also switch between popular classics, such as Mortal Kombat (launching soon), Space Invaders and Asteroids, whenever they want wherever there is a WiFi, 4G or 5G connection. Furthermore, Antstream Arcade provides players with access to exciting gaming tournaments and challenges, in addition to its global leaderboards and other social features.

Steve Cottam, CEO of Antstream, said: “We’re very excited to announce our partnership with Play in Poland as part of our global drive to make classic games available to gamers everywhere. Poland has long been one of Europe’s most exciting spaces in the games industry, and being able to reach Play’s 15 million customers and provide something uniquely valuable to them presents the perfect opportunity to expand the adoption of cloud streaming video games. With thousands of games to choose from, spanning 40 years of gaming history, we’re confident that everyone can find something they will enjoy.”

Lukasz Tomaszek, DCB Product Manager, Play added: “Play is delighted to be launching Antstream Arcade with its thousands of games and unique challenges to Play customers. Play is the biggest mobile carrier in Poland with over 15 million active customers and a leading DCB operator in the CEE region. Play is the first choice for gamers and young people who appreciate our innovative approach. During the last Global Carrier Billing Summit, Play won the award for the best operator. Play was appreciated for innovative implementations and very active promotion.”