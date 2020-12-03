YouTube names Davidson EMEA head of TV & Films

December 3, 2020
YouTube has promoted Laurie Davison to head its TV & Film operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Davison, will oversee the platform’s relationship with broadcasters, production companies & studios, public service broadcasters and pay-TV groups across the 3 regions.

Davidson was previosuly manager, strategic partnerships, TV & Film at YouTube.

Prior to that, Davison covered the media and internet sector as an analyst at Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.


