Disney TV cuts posts

Staff cuts are underway at Walt Disney’s Television Group following the recent consolidation of its TV operations to focus on streaming services.

ABC Entertainment SVP Jennifer Mayo and David Marko, head of movies and mini-series respectively, are both on their way out according to Deadline.

Andy Kubitz, EVP of programming strategy, is also believed to be leaving, as are William Burton, SVP and head of daytime, sports and syndicated development/production for ABC Entertainment, and the network’s head of research Elizabeth Sloan. It is thought many more will follow.

The departures come as Disney accelerates growth in its direct-to-consumer business, i.e. Disney+ and Hulu.