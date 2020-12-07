France: Canal+ gets 3 more years on pay DTT

French TV regulatory body CSA has renewed Canal+’s pay DTT frequency for three further years, to December 6th 2023.

The call for bids was initially issued with a duration of 10 years. When this was revealed by the CSA, Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada requested a reduced period owing to the constant evolution of the TV market.

For Canal+, this renewal only has mild importance as DTT as a reception mode represents less than 5 per cent of its current worldwide subscription base – just one in 20 million.

Canal+ was the only candidate to this pay TV DTT frequency which expired on December 5th. The CSA has explained the new agreement goes with a new convention that renews most of Canal+ obligations in terms of production into overseas local content and content accessibility.