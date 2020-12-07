Portugal to complete DTT migration by Dec 18

Portugal should complete the DTT frequency migration process by December 18th, releasing the 700 MHz band for 5G from January 2021.

The announcement was made by the president of the National Communication Authority (Anacom), João Cadete de Matos, who said that the process will end in Funchal, the capital city of Portugal’s Madeira archipelago.

He pointed out that the 5G frequencies “will only be allocated in 2021 when the auction ends”.

The deadline for submitting bids for the 5G auction ended on November 27th, in a process that has been challenged by all three major operators (Altice Portugal, NOS and Vodafone Portugal), which have launched legal proceedings and filed complaints to Brussels against the rules, considering them discriminatory.

For its part, Anacom stated that the 5G auction regulations are “appropriate” and “proportional” and their aim is to “overcome or mitigate some of the disadvantages” to which new players are subject.