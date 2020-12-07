Research: 40% of US have trialed OTT during pandemic

Parks Associates research finds roughly 40 per cent of US broadband households trialed at least one OTT service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

These free trials are important drivers to paying subscriptions, and by leveraging data on viewer activities and preferences, providers can personalise their services to improve subscriber stickiness.

Some 42 per cent of US broadband households that subscribed to an OTT service during the Covid-19 crisis cite a free trial as a key driver for this new subscription.

“The use of data, which moving forward will be better informed with the use of advancements such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, will guide an improved user experience and content offering,” said Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates.