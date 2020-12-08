DStv goes OTT

South Africa’s DStv is now streaming most of its DTH channels on up to four devices. Catch-Up content is also available to users.

The streamed channels and programmes are available via a connected device and do not need decoders or a satellite signal.

“DStv streaming allows for existing and new customers to conveniently access content on their preferred device (mobile, tablet, gaming console or Smart TV) which should be linked to a consistent, high-speed internet connection for an optimum viewing experience,” MultiChoice said in a press release. “Customers can access all the best in cutting-edge series, reality shows, documentaries, breaking news, live sport and a myriad of educational content anytime, anywhere.”

Currently the portfolio of channels available for streaming are: DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family, DStv Access and DStv EasyView.

“We are led by our customers’ evolving viewing habits and how and when they choose to access our content,” commented Nyiko Shiburi, CEO/MultiChoice South Africa. “The option to use the internet to consume content speaks to how DStv continues to diversify its offerings with a clear intention to drive value and convenience for our customers.”