Norigin Media offers new AdTech solution with Fraunhofer FOKUS

Norigin Media, a Scandinavian company offering video streaming solutions, has successfully completed an ad-replacement trial with reputable German R&D institute, Fraunhofer FOKUS. The joint OTT AdTech proposition between both companies will offer Pay TV Operators the possibility to detect and replace advertisements on premium streaming services.

AdScan is an ad detection solution from Norigin Media, which can be used when SCTE35 markers are not available on OTT streaming services. The AI-based tool creates cue points that are used to identify and highlight ad breaks in the player, allowing Pay TV Operators to improve the UX in the player itself, and offer personalised and relevant ad experiences.

Fraunhofer FOKUS has implemented a DAI workflow based on the cue points provided by AdScan. The trial seamlessly integrates with ad-insertion platform serverside.ai by replacing the initial ads through server-side ad stitching. A robust and flexible ad technology stack for server-side ad-insertion in MPEG-DASH and HLS, developed by Fraunhofer FOKUS, supports both live linear and on-demand content.

“It is always a pleasure working with the team at Fraunhofer FOKUS,” says Ajey Anand, CEO of Norigin Media. “Both Norigin and Fraunhofer are happy to offer this solution to address an end-to-end AdTech offer that can be used by all Pay TV Operators who plan AVoD services in the future.”

Robert Seeliger, DAI Lead at Fraunhofer FOKUS, stated: “Automated and reliable creation of ad cue points for OTT content will create new potential for content monetization for platform and streaming providers. Together with our partners Norigin Media and serverside.ai, we have shown that DAI workflows can easily be built upon ad detection solutions – when SCTE35 markers are not available in the source content.”