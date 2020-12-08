Ofcom calls for UK broadcasting laws overhaul

Traditional UK broadcasting is unlikely to survive in the online world, unless broadcasting laws and regulation are overhauled and broadcasters speed up their transformation for the digital age, concludes regulator Ofcom in its Small Screen: Big Debate review of public service broadcasting (PSB).
Ofcom is looking at how to strengthen and maintain PSB for the next decade and beyond, in the face of unprecedented changes to technology, financing and viewer behaviour.
it spoke to audiences of all ages and backgrounds right across the UK. It has also met broadcasters, streaming services, academics and analysts in the UK and abroad.
Among the review’s main findings.
A valued institution facing critical challenges
A vision for the future
To help preserve the vital benefits of public service broadcasting, Ofcom has drawn on a wealth of research and evidence to identify how PSBs can stay relevant and reach everyone in future.
Ofcom is also inviting views on changes to rules that will ensure PSB content is carried on different online platforms. In the New Year it will launch a review of how the UK production industry operates.
“Our traditional broadcasters are among the finest in the world,” asserts Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom Chief Executive. “But television has witnessed a blizzard of change and innovation, with audiences turning to online services with bigger budgets.”
“For everything we’ve gained, we risk losing the kind of outstanding UK content that people really value. So there’s an urgent need to reform the rules, and build a stronger system of public-service media that can flourish in the digital age.”
“That could mean big changes, such as a wider range of firms tasked with providing high-quality shows made for, in and about the UK,” she suggests.
