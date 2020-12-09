Brazil: Insight TV channels on Samsung TV Plus

Insight TV, the millennial-focused global channel provider and content creator, has launched four of its channels on Samsung TV Plus in Brazil.

Samsung TV Plus Brazil is making lifestyle channel Insight TV, action sports-focused channel inTrouble, science/technology channel inWonder and the new nature and wildlife channel InWild available to Samsung TV owners with 2018 – 2020 Smart TVs.

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s free Smart TV video service that gives viewers instant access to news, sports, entertainment, and more with 20 free channels and growing.

“Insight TV has had a great relationship with Samsung TV Plus over the last couple of years. They were the first Smart TV Platform to launch our flagship channel Insight TV in the US, they were the first to launch our newest channel InWild in the UK and they launched four of our channels in Australia just last month. Brazil is a wonderful addition to our global partnership,” said Arun Marljaars, Vice President, Content and Channels, Insight TV.