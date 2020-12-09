Fox News launching streaming weather service

FOX News Media will launch a new, advertising supported, streaming weather service entitled FOX Weather in Q3 2021. The announcement was made Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media.

Sharri Berg, currently the Chief Operating Officer of News & Operations for FOX Television Stations (FTS), will take on the additional role of President of FOX Weather, reporting to Scott, and will relinquish her role as the Executive Vice President of News Operations for FOX News Channel (FNC).

In making the announcement, Scott said: “As FOX News Media continues to deliver the best in news content, it was only natural to expand our footprint to weather with the launch of our eighth platform, FOX Weather, and there is no one better to lead this new venture than Sharri Berg. Sharri is an immensely talented executive with extraordinary leadership skills and a unique ability to collaborate and execute across multiple divisions.”

Berg added: “Weather is a vital component to news and combining our trusted reporters and expert meteorologists from FOX News and FTS nationwide, the FOX Weather products will be built to serve our audiences in a customized fashion. I’m excited to get started as we continue to innovate and build new products from the ground up.”

The platform will make its debut with the FOX Weather App in the third quarter of 2021, accompanied by an integrated website and streaming service featuring local, regional and national updates as well as live programming. The ad-supported cross-divisional initiative will build upon a collaboration of FNC and FTS’ expansive resources, leveraging a team of more than 75 meteorologists across 17 stations and FNC’s newsgathering units. Headquartered in New York City, the FOX Weather Meteorological Center will integrate the FTS radar network, cutting-edge display technology and weather and forecasting experts surrounding every major weather event, as well as precise local updates.

A founding member of the FNC launch team, Berg has held several senior management positions throughout the past 24 years of its existence, including serving in a dual role spanning FNC and FTS since 2005. In 2016, she was named Chief Operating Officer of News & Operations at FTS while maintaining her role as the Executive Vice President of News Operations at FNC.