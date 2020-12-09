Nightingale joins 3SS as Chief Commercial Officer

3SS (3 Screen Solutions), a provider of software solutions for STB and multiscreen entertainment, has announced the appointment of Adam Nightingale as Chief Commercial Officer. He will now have overall responsibility for commercial and sales strategy for 3SS’ TV and video business.

Thilo Herbst has transitioned from CSO to his new leadership role spearheading emerging business areas for 3SS.

“With almost 20 years of TV innovation expertise, dating back to the dawn of OTT, and with a widely recognised track record of insight, leadership and market knowledge, Adam is a highly experienced and successful executive and I know he will make an impactful contribution to 3SS,” said Kai-Christian Borchers, 3SS Managing Director: “He brings proven and broad expertise, spanning everything from systems integration to media workflow solutions and world-class user experience.”

“3SS has achieved astonishing success in its 11-year history, and has a richly deserved global reputation for true innovation, with deep and wide creativity, all infused with an abiding customer-centric commitment to excellence and technical rigor,” commented Nightingale. “I am extremely excited to join 3SS on its amazing journey, and to be part of the team that is elevating TV entertainment to the next level for viewers everywhere.”

From mid-2019 to mid-2020, Nightingale was SVP Commercial at Deltatre, the OTT sports and entertainment solution provider. Previously, he held several senior sales and management roles at Accedo from 2014 to 2019, including VP EMEA and SVP International. He earlier worked with Irdeto for eight years.