Research: 47% US homes subscribe to Amazon Prime Video

Research from Parks Associates finds 47 per cent of US broadband households subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, second only to Netflix among subscription-based OTT video services in the US.

“The surge in online shopping during the Covid-19 crisis has greatly benefitted Amazon Prime Video, which utilises Amazon Prime as its main access point,” said Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates.

“Prime Video leads with its stable of originals plus a massive library of licensed titles, while others such as Disney+ and HBO Max have taken a broad-based aggregator approach by integrating content from its different properties into one unified offering. However, the slow migration of HBO subscribers to HBO Max underscores the importance of distribution strategies in addition to vast content libraries, which WarnerMedia hopes to remedy through its deal with Amazon.”