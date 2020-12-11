Sky offers free football, movies and data this Xmas
By Nik Roseveare
December 11, 2020
Sky is offering a number of gifts to its customers this festive season – including free movies, Premier League football, unlimited data on Sky Mobile, and free worldwide calls with Sky Talk.
Sky says it hopes these gifts will help bring everyone together this Christmas, whether that’s connecting with loved ones using free data via Sky Mobile, or spending time together in front of a family movie with Sky Cinema.
The gifts include:
- All Sky TV customers will have access to a new premiere from Sky Cinema – the family movie Dolittle (2020) starring Robert Downey Jr. The special screening will be available on December 26th on Sky One.
- The Santa Clause (1994) movie is available from Sky Store to keep completely free of charge. Cusotmers can go to the Sky Store to download The Santa Clause for free between now and December 31st.
- On December 26th, Rangers vs Hibernian and Hamilton vs Celtic from the Scottish Premiership will be available for all Sky TV customers to watch on Sky One, while on December 27th, they will have access to the PDC World Darts Championships and live Premier League action including Leeds Utd vs Burnley and West Ham Utd vs Brighton.
- Sky is offering Sky Talk customers free calls on December 25th and 26th from a Sky landline to landlines and mobiles anywhere in the world. There will also be unlimited mobile data for Sky Mobile customers on those days available to use in the UK.
