Sky, Amazon partnership

Sky and Amazon have agreed a new long-term partnership that will see Prime Video launch on Sky and NOW TV devices across Europe from December 14th, while the NOW TV and Sky Ticket apps will also come to Fire TV devices.

The partnership means customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy will now be able to watch TV series, films and sport from Sky and Prime Video in one place in time for Christmas.

For the first time, UK customers will be able to watch every live Premier League fixture on Sky Sports, Prime Video and BT Sport without switching devices. In addition to new Amazon Original series, movie fans will have access to a wide range of new releases and family favourites across Prime Video including Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Uncle Frank and I’m Your Woman.



“Sky Q customers are receiving an early Christmas present on their boxes this year in the form of Amazon Prime Video,” declared Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky. “Anyone who needs to get stuck into something new after The Undoing on Sky Atlantic will now be able to flip right over to The Boys on Prime Video, without ever leaving Sky Q. Amazon Prime Video TV shows, movies and more will sit alongside Sky Originals and Netflix, as well as apps like Disney+, BBC iPlayer, FiiT and much more. This will make it even easier for you to access everything you love, in one place.

“I’m delighted that this deal will give even more people access to our brilliant NOW TV and Sky Ticket apps through Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition.”

“We’re pleased to be bringing our Prime Video app to Sky Q and NOW TV devices in time for the holidays,” added Jay Marine, Vice President, Prime Video Worldwide. “With winter settling in, and our new binge-watch obsession The Wilds about to launch, it’s a perfect time for Sky customers to catch up on our award-winning Prime Video TV shows, movies, and live sport, including Prime Video’s exclusive live broadcasts of 20 English Premier League games this December. Plus, with NOW TV launching on Fire TV – customers in the UK have never had it better when it comes to choosing what to watch however they are watching.”

In the UK, Italy and Ireland the Prime Video app will launch on NOW TV devices, as well as Sky Ticket devices in Germany, on December 14th. The NOW TV app will be rolling out on select Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs to customers in, Italy, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland through early 2021 with Sky Ticket also rolling out on Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs in Germany through the first part of 2021.

Sky Q customers will be able to find Prime Video by saying “Launch Prime Video” into their voice remote to pair their Sky Q box with their existing Prime membership or their standalone Prime Video subscription. It will also be in the Apps rail, and Amazon Originals will feature on the Sky Q Home page alongside the best from Sky, Netflix and Disney+, making it easier than ever to choose what to watch. Customers can expect even more Prime Video integration, such as voice search for TV series, movies and more, in 2021.

“Undoubtedly this is the deal of the year,” declared Paolo Pescatore, TMT analyst at PP Foresight, who said that such a deall seemed unlikely a few years ago, but that both companies have now realised the importance of partnering in this rapidly changing world. “They both need each other more than ever.”

According to Pescatore, this will be a huge blow to its rivals as Sky is firmly the main destination for all of the key video streaming services and much more. “All in one place will strongly resonate with users and households providing a seamless experience across all screens,” he noted, adding that the timing could not have been any better with the hectic Premier League Christmas schedule around the corner.

“Inevitably, this will help Amazon drive Prime subscriptions within Sky households all across Europe,” he concluded.