TikTok on TV with Samsung

TikTok is launching a TV service in Europe with Samsung. TikTok’s most-liked and viewed content will be available on a pre-installed app exclusive to Samsung’s most recent smart TVs.

Content is organised into 12 categories including gaming and comedy and food. Users will not have to have a TikTok account to watch the service, which has been developed to offer the content in HD. It launches this week in the UK with a European roll-out planned.

Users will be able to like and comment on videos, as well as blocking or marking content they are not interested in. TikTok will automatically operate in ‘restricted mode’, in a bid to deliver a family viewing experience.