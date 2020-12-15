OneFootball acquires Dugout

In a move that it says will form the world’s largest owned and operated digital football media business, football media platform OneFootball has acquired digital media company Dugout.
It says the acquisition will put fans at the heart of the football ecosystem, bringing Dugout’s global video expertise, network and distribution to OneFootball, uniting the businesses to create the most comprehensive content offering. This includes live OTT streaming, highlights, behind-the-scenes and archive video content, news, scores and statistics.
OneFootball’s shareholders will now include Dugout founding clubs – Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid – as well as new shareholder Olympique de Marseille.
It suggests the new business will have an “unparalleled” reach and engagement. OneFootball’s personalised digital experience will be enhanced by Dugout’s suite of products and platforms, including its network of 110+ premium publishers, to now reach more than 85 million monthly active users, globally.
Combining the businesses will bring benefits for the whole football ecosystem and create new opportunities to monetise OneFootball’s specialist digital football offering:
“Since forming OneFootball, our ambition has been to become the ultimate destination for everything football, both on and off the pitch, and our acquisition of Dugout reflects this,” explains Lucas von Cranach, CEO and founder of OneFootball. “This move will benefit the whole football ecosystem with clubs, federations and leagues able to increase audience reach and harness our powerful data insights to gain a deeper understanding of their fans’ engagement. Our brand and advertising partners will have access to new, contextually-relevant destinations to reach highly engaged football fans on a global scale, with a local approach.”
“Welcoming 10 of the world’s biggest football clubs as shareholders is a special occasion and we will be working closely alongside them, and OneFootball’s existing shareholders, to create exciting direct-to-consumer opportunities.
“We will continue to provide a fan-first digital experience, with an enhanced content offering that is complete, accessible and flexible,” he confirms.
“Over the past four years, we have delivered a number of industry transformational initiatives, with a single goal, that through collaboration we can deliver value to Clubs, Publishers, Brands and Fans via our truly unique company,” adds Elliot Richardson, Chairman of Dugout. “Thanks to the hard work, ambition and commitment of our wonderful team and incredible support from all our shareholders, we have evolved Dugout into a highly influential, successful business, and built deep long-lasting relationships with our partner clubs, federations, leagues, sponsors, advertisers and publishers that is impossible to replicate.”
“OneFootball acquiring Dugout brings together two great, complementary businesses with the most talented people in the industry and establishes the world’s largest B2B and B2C football media company. The newly combined business is now in a strong position to accelerate expansion and support our partners through the rapidly changing digital football landscape.
“The entire football ecosystem will benefit from this deal at a time when it is so important for everybody and will help define the future together working with a common purpose.”
Completion of this acquisition is subject to certain customary authorisations. It is currently anticipated that the transaction will be completed in the beginning of the year 2021.
