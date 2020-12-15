Research: Increasing US demand for 1st-run movies online

New research from analyst firm Parks Associates finds 25 per cent of US broadband households now prefer an OTT subscription service to watch new movies, while 24 per cent still prefer movie theatres to experience first-run movie titles.

“Covid-19 has upended the traditional content-windowing process, and consumer research shows this paradigm shift is impacting consumer attitudes,” said Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates. “An OTT source scores higher than movie theatres when consumers report their preferences for first-run movies. This shift might be temporary, and nearly 30 per cent have no preference for how to watch a new movie, which gives theatres a glimmer of hope they can eventually gain back some audience for first-run titles.”