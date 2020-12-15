Samba TV adds TiVo to partner ecosystem

Samba TV, a global player in television data and omniscreen measurement, has partnered with TiVo as part of its continued investment in broadening reach and representation of its dataset. The integrated dataset can now precisely measure the impact of live and time shifting linear TV usage on reach, frequency, and ad effectiveness.

Samba TV says the partnership with TiVo will enhance its ACR footprint with data from a cross-section of multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) across the US and population tiers. Furthermore, advertising clients can implement Samba’s omniscreen targeting technology within a strategy to recover TV audience reach lost to ad skipping with digital video recorders (DVRs).

Samba TV’s proprietary Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) is integrated at the chipset level with 20 of the top Smart TV brands globally, fingerprinting all content that crosses the TV screen. By comparing those fingerprints to Samba’s global reference library of TV shows, commercials, movies, and games, the resulting dataset forms the one of the world’s largest global TV panels and most accurate global ad schedules. Using proprietary identity resolution at the household level, Samba integrates its first-party TV data with Tivo and other major set-top box manufacturers for a comprehensive understanding of viewing behaviour within households.

“Whenever we integrate viewership data from new brands and platforms, we learn more about how unique each brand and its customer base truly is,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “It would be a huge mistake to assume that one brand of Smart TV or set-top box data is representative or accurate enough to create a normalised view of the TV audience at large. Samba TV is integrated within the most TVs worldwide and, when coupled with our ecosystem of partners and customers, provides the most comprehensive end-to-end view of reach, frequency and conversion for advertising across screens.”

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies that are licensed to some of the biggest brands in the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across a multitude of platforms.

“We are very pleased to partner with Samba TV to extract more insights from our millions of devices,” said Matt Milne, Chief Revenue Officer, Xperi. “We believe our viewership data enables unified planning, activation and measurement for marketers and media owners alike. Together, we hope to dramatically improve the advertising experience for consumers across all screens.”

Samba TV offers advertisers and content providers access to the most diversified and comprehensive privacy-first omniscreen data. Several Fortune 500 companies leverage the deeper insights and analytics offered through Samba TV’s expansive first-party data and it’s extensive ecosystem of the industry’s foremost data providers.