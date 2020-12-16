Sky Italia faces antitrust probe

Italy’s antitrust body has opened an inquiry on Sky Italia and its concurrent activities in the media and telecommunications markets.

According to the Autorita Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCom), the inquiry concerns in particular Sky Italia Holdings “because of the activities carried out through directly or indirectly controlled companies in these markets”.

In detail, Sky Italia Holdings is active in Italy through its subsidiaries, in free-to-air DTT and pay-TV on the satellite and broadband platforms; in the collection of TV and online advertising; in the supply of audiovisual content on the Internet (under the Sky Now brand) and in home entertainment; and in the production and distribution of audiovisual content (through the company Vision Distribution in which it has 60 per cent).

In addition, Sky Italia Holdings is also active in electronic communications (as a provider of fixed-line and broadband telephony services under the Sky WiFi brand) and in satellite network services through Sky Italia Network Service.

Sky Italia Holdings, the holding company of the Sky Italia group, belongs to the Sky Group, Europe’s leading provider of paid content and ultimately controlled by US conglomerate Comcast Corporation.

The procedure will last 120 days from the date of notification to the interested parties.