Amazon Prime Video on Freesat

Enhancing the platform’s hybrid offering, UK free to air satellite TV service Freesat has confirmed that Amazon Prime Video is joining its portfolio of content on its latest set-top boxes.

Existing Prime Video customers will be able to open the app through Freesat to access movies and TV shows, including Amazon Original Series such as The Boys, Truth Seekers, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and The Grand Tour. Freesat customers who are not yet Prime Video customers can open the Prime Video app to sign up and enjoy a 30-day free trial.



“Amazon Prime Video is a hugely welcome addition to the Freesat service,” commented Alistair Thom, CEO, Freesat. “It’s the time of year when we all love to indulge in some time in front of the TV, perhaps more so in 2020 than ever before, so we’re pleased to be able to bring our customers plenty of new, high quality and bingeable content for them to enjoy.”

“Streaming services are of course going from strength to strength and the range of content that Prime Video brings to our existing free to air service allows us to offer our customers a unique hybrid service. They will have a virtually endless choice of content to pick from, all without being chained to paying a monthly pay TV subscription.”