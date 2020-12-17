Euskaltel seeks fibre optic partner

Euskaltel is speeding up its plans to become the fifth largest telco operator in Spain and is consequently seeking financial partners to invest in its fibre optic network throughout the country.

Euskaltel is set to create a subsidiary company responsible for the deployment of its network and French Infravia and Australian First State are reportedly interested in participating with a stake of up to 49 per cent.

The company plans to invest €313 million between 2021 and 2022 in the deployment of fibre optic networks and needs financial partners to finance the whole operation.