HBO Max coming to Roku

After protracted negotiations and in a move that largely completes the SVoD service’s footprint, streaming device and platform specialist Roku and WarnerMedia have agreed to bring HBO Max to the Roku platform. Starting December 17th, Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their Roku device to access all of HBO Max.

For users who have already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices, the HBO app will automatically update to become the HBO Max app, and they will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials.

The highly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 debuts in theatres and on HBO Max on Christmas Day and will be available to HBO Max subscribers on their Roku devices directly from their living rooms at no additional cost.

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” commented Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business, Roku. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

“HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the centre, and we’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer,” declared Tony Goncalves, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia. “We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our long-time partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience.”

Beginning December 17th, Roku users can access all that HBO Max has to offer, including HBO original series such as Game of Thrones and The Sopranos, to newer favourites such as Lovecraft Country and The Undoing, award-winning specials and documentaries, and new movies every single week.

Roku users can access the new HBO Max channel or find it in the ‘New and Notable’ and ‘Movies & TV’ categories of the Roku channel store to add it to their Roku home screen. HBO Max uses Roku Pay, a fast and simple way to pay on Roku streaming devices. For users who have already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices, the channel will automatically update to HBO Max.