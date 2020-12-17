SpaceX wants extra finance

SpaceX is reportedly planning another cash-raising round for investors.

It last raised money ($1.9 billion) in August and was valued at the time as $36 billion. Bloomberg is suggesting that while talks are at an early stage, the end result could be that SpaceX would have a value of some $92 billion. The cash should be in place in January.

Founder Elon Musk is clearly pushing at an open door for investment and tapping into the recent successes achieved by SpaceX, with another batch of Starlink satellites launched on December 13th, plus a series of successful NASA and commercial flights under its belt.

The Starship prototype SN8 high altitude launch from Texas (but failed landing because of low pressure in the fuel header tank led to a “high velocity” landing burn) resulted in an explosive return to Earth, but the totally successful launch showed what is possible with its next SN9 launch in March 2020.

Cash will likely be needed to roll out the Starlink broadband-by-satellite service.