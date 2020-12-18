STV box sets on Sky Q throughout UK

STV and Sky have agreed a long-term deal to bring box sets from STV to more Sky Q customers across the UK.

Since the two companies signed an agreement last year, Sky Q customers in Scotland have had access to content from STV. The partnership has now been extended, and Sky Q customers across the rest of the UK will now have access to hundreds of hours of STV box sets, with even more to come later. Sky Q customers will find the new content in the Box Sets area of On Demand.

In addition, the STV Player will now be automatically installed on NOW TV devices, where the STV Player app will appear on users’ home screens.

STV offers US dramas like The Bridge and Gracepoint (pictured); Australian box sets The Slap, Janet King and Devil’s Dust, and Irish series Striking Out, and more. The launch will also enable Sky Q customers across the UK to watch a range of STV’s local programming and classic archive material.



Richard Williams, Managing Director of Digital at STV, said: “This extension of our partnership with Sky, to include UK-wide devices and NOW TV, considerably broadens the availability of the STV content to millions of new homes. 2020 has been a year of significant growth for STV Player and we’re delighted to now offer our impressive catalogue of content to viewers across all major platforms on a UK wide basis.”

Elaine Thornton, Director of Partner Channels ay Sky, added: “We’re proud to extend our partnership with STV to offer Sky Q customers hundreds more hours of drama, international hits, local programming and news at no additional cost. STV’s great content will be available alongside unique stories from Sky Originals and the expansive range of content provided by our partners, from the BBC to HBO, through to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix – and it’s all in one place on Sky Q.”

STV has also secured a number of distribution deals with partners such as all3media International, DCD Rights, Fred Media, Broken Arrow and Inverleigh, regularly delivering new on-demand content for viewers free of charge.