BBC appoints Tavaziva as Group COO

The BBC has appointed Leigh Tavaziva as its Group Chief Operating Officer. She will take up her role on February 1st 2021.

Tavaziva will take responsibility for critical functions including Design and Engineering, Finance, Legal, Commercial Rights and Business Affairs, Quality, Risk and Assurance, and Procurement.

She will join both the BBC’s Executive Committee and the BBC Board – reporting to Director-General, Tim Davie.

Davie commented: “This is an important appointment for the BBC as we look to become even more efficient and offer greater value to every licence fee payer. Leigh has an extremely impressive track record of leading change, driving efficiency and helping big organisations simplify to realise their full potential. We are very pleased that she will be joining us at the BBC in the New Year”.

Tavaziva has worked in a range of senior executive positions spanning operations, finance, strategy, and transformation roles. Previous roles have included Managing Director of Customer Operations at British Gas and Group Director of Strategy and Transformation at Centrica.

Tavaziva commented: “The BBC plays an incredibly important role at home and abroad. I have huge respect for the organisation and look forward to playing my part in ensuring its continued success in a fast-changing world.”