Forecast: S. Korea pay-TV market at $7.2bn in 2025

The Pay-TV services market in South Korea is expected to reach $7.2 billion (€5.8bn) in 2025, mainly driven by the subscription growth in IPTV service and growth in overall pay-TV average revenue per user (ARPU). The market is forecast to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5 per cent between 2020 and 2025, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s South Korea Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report reveals that IPTV subscriber base will grow at the fastest CAGR of 2.6 per cent to reach an estimated 19.8 million subscriptions by 2025-end. Cable TV and DTH services subscriptions, on the other hand, are expected to decline over the forecast period.

Aasif Iqbal, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, says: “IPTV services will see a steady growth in subscriptions over the forecast period, primarily supported by the improving fixed broadband infrastructure in the country and growing adoption of multi-play packages with integrated IPTV services.

“KT will lead the pay-TV market and will account for an estimated 31.7 per cent share of the total pay-TV subscriptions in 2020. The operator will maintain its leadership in pay-TV segment given its monopoly in DTH segment and strong foothold in the IPTV segment, where it will hold 41 per cent share of the total IPTV subscriptions by the end of 2020,” adds Iqbal.