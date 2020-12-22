M7, Dorcel launch VIXEN in Europe

Luxembourg-based M7 Group, owned by Canal+, has concluded a long term agreement with Dorcel Group, the French-based media group dedicated to the adult market, for the European satellite distribution of VIXEN, a 24/7 new premium adult TV channel available in HD.

Following the agreement, VIXEN will, from February 1st 2021, be distributed via the M7 satellite platforms at both ASTRA 23.5 degrees East and 1 degree West, allowing for the safe and secure delivery of VIXEN to third party operators all around Europe. For this purpose, M7 Platform Services provides an end-to-end satellite distribution solution, including encryption, encoding and multiplexing as well as first level help desk support for operators.

As part of the satellite distribution agreement with M7, VIXEN will be available via all M7 brands, starting with Canal Digitaal (Netherlands), TV VLAANDEREN (Flanders) and Skylink (Czech Republic and Slovakia). Other M7 platforms TéléSAT (Wallonia), Online.nl (Netherlands), HD Austria (Austria), UPC Direct (Hungary) and Focus Sat (Romania) to follow shortly. The agreement with Dorcel Group also includes the distribution of premium adult channels Dorcel TV and Dorcel XXX, both in HD, via all above mentioned M7 platforms.

“We are delighted with this further extension of our partnership with M7”, says Gregory Dorcel, CEO of Dorcel Group. “VIXEN is a brand-new premium quality channel that requires a flawless distribution at the highest technical service standards. M7 Platform Services excels in this respect, as we know from our partnership for the distribution of Playboy TV Europe. We are also very happy that as a result of this deal both VIXEN and our DORCEL channels will be instantly available to a wide number of M7 subscribers in various European key markets.”

Bill Wijdeveld of M7 Platform Services adds: “Satellite remains an unrivaled solution for the cost-efficient and high-quality TV distribution solution to multiple locations in one go. With M7 Platform Services, we provide for many years numerous renowned broadcasters with a very robust and reliable third-party satellite distribution platform. We are very proud that Dorcel Group has chosen us as its European satellite launch partner for VIXEN and we look forward to a fruitful cooperation over the coming years”.