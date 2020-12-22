Nickelodeon, Nick Jr expand in SE Asia

ViacomCBS Networks International, a unit of ViacomCBS, has added its flagship kids brands Nickelodeon and Nick Jr to various platforms in Southeast Asia.

Starting January 4th 2021, in the Philippines, Nick Jr will be available to Cignal TV’s Prepaid and Postpaid subscribers, part of Cignal’s launch of 11 new channels. Nickelodeon has been available on Cignal since 2012.

In Malaysia, Nick Jr joins Nickelodeon on Astro’s revamped Kids Pack which launched on December 15th. From now until December 31st 2020, all Astro customers can enjoy a complimentary preview. Nick Jr will also be made available on NJOI and in commercial establishments from January 2021. Earlier this year, Nick Jr launched on Astro GO, enabling customers to stream content from the channel as well as on-demand.

Nickelodeon and Nick Jr also recently launched on Thailand’s 3BB. Both Nickelodeon and Nick Jr are available on 3BB’s IPTV platform, while Nick Jr is also part of an on-demand content package on 3BB’s OTT platform, MonoMax.

Pierre Cheung, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia at VCNI, said, “Nickelodeon has been entertaining kids the world over for more than 40 years now. With the launch of Nickelodeon and Nick Jr together with our valued partners, we continue to expand our brands on linear and beyond while boosting our offering and entertaining even more viewers.”