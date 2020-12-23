AsiaSat adds HERMES Live’s streaming service

AsiaSat, the satellite solutions provider, has announced further expansion of its media solution offerings by partnering with HERMES Live to provide broadcast-grade live streaming service to its global customers.

HERMES Live is a live streaming platform based on patented video technologies, for broadcasters, media companies, event organisers, corporates and enterprises to deliver live streaming content such as live sports, concerts, conferences, performances and education to audiences with proven broadcast quality, high availability and security.

HERMES Live facilitates digital transformation of business and commerce through a one-stop live video streaming solution and live event services, seamlessly broadcasts to a global audience across all devices and simulcasts to multiple social media. Events delivered on HERMES Live platform have included some of the region’s most anticipated concerts such as Eason Chan Charity Concert; AGM events for listed companies, with Tricor offering Hong Kong’s first and only full-function platform that enables electronic general meetings with live streaming; virtual conferences, interviews and commercial events such as Hong Kong FinTech Week 2020, Entrepreneur Day 2020 and Sotheby’s Hong Kong Sales Live Auction.

“It is important for us to keep pace with digital transformation by growing our services into new areas that complement our core competencies in providing the best-in-class satellite capacity and transmission solutions. We are delighted to have HERMES Live as our technology partner to offer streaming service as part of our end-to-end media solutions,” said Ina Lui, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Business Development and Strategy of AsiaSat.

“We’re excited that AsiaSat has selected HERMES Live as its technology partner to complement AsiaSat’s media solution portfolio with this innovative and technology proven platform to deliver streaming service based on customers’ specific requirements,” said Wilson Yuen, Chief Executive Officer of HERMES Live Technology Limited.

AsiaSat’s end-to-end media and broadcast solutions include transponder capacity from some of Asia’s hotbird satellites, signal uplink, turnaround and downlink, MCPC distribution platforms, fibre connectivity, playout and broadcast facilities, equipment hosting, ground equipment such as bandpass filters, in addition to this new streaming service, available for full time and occasional use.