Serbia: mts upgrades IPTV platform

Serbian operator mts has upgraded and rebranded its IPTV platform from mts TV to iris TV.

The multimedia platform, which can be accessed from various connected devices, features a new design, simplified options and a larger selection of HD channels. It relies on Artificial Intelligence technology to offer subscribers a personalised experience, such as suggesting content.

Other features include picture-in-picture that allows watching two TV channels at the same time and the option to watch content up to 30 days back on certain channels, instead of the previous seven.

Three packages are available – Start TV (140 TV channels + 1,100 VoD titles); Plus TV (200 TV channels + 2,900 VoD titles); and Max TV (250 TV channels + 12,200 VoD titles) – with the monthly subscription ranging from RSD 1399 (€12) to RSD 2249.

As part of the launch offer, subscribers who take out a 24-month subscription will pay RSD 1 per month during the first four months, while all TV channels are unlocked during the first two months.

Subscribers can also opt for seven additional TV packages, including Family Mix, HBO, Stingray Music, HBO+, Hungarian, and Extra.