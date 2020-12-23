Singapore: Falling IPTV subs to affect pay-TV revenue

The total pay-TV service revenues in Singapore will decline by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4 per cent during 2020-2025 due to falling IPTV subscriptions, according to forecasts from GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s Singapore Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report reveals IPTV subscriptions in the country will decline at a CAGR of 2 per cent over the forecast period 2020-2025 due to growing subscriber inclination towards the OTT video platforms. Pay-TV household penetration will also decline from an estimated 39.3 per cent in 2020 to 33.8 per cent by the end of 2025.

Deepa Dhingra, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “Following the complete migration of Starthub’s subscribers from cable to IPTV service, the latter will be the sole platform delivering pay-TV services in Singapore through 2025. SingTel will lead the pay-TV market through the forecast period supported by its promotional discount offers on standalone pay-TV packages and multi-play bundled plans aimed at attracting new subscribers. For instance, it has been offering a discount of 50 per cent on various IPTV packages as well as up to three months of free subscription with select multi-play bundling fiber Internet and pay-TV services.”