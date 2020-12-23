Streaming Video Alliance: New technical specs

The Streaming Video Alliance, a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, has confirmed the approval and immediate public availability of two technical specifications.

The Open Caching Performance Measurement Specification document, produced by the Open Caching Working Group, outlines measurement metrics for open caching and key performance indicators related to quality of service metrics. The Securing Streaming Video Specification, produced by the Privacy and Protection Working Group, examines how optimally to protect and secure streaming video for both content providers and distributors to ensure content is being used as intended by the designated parties.

“We’ve had a very productive year developing and introducing new public specifications, one of the Alliance’s top priorities. I want to personally recognise and thank our Working Group members for their commitment to bringing their respective projects full circle,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. “While this has been a challenging year in many respects, it has also accelerated innovation in the streaming industry and encouraged new breakthroughs on a shorter runway.”

Open Caching Performance Measurement Specification

The Open Caching Working Group produced this document, which outlines measurement metrics for open caching. The document’s focus is to outline key performance indicators related to quality of service metrics at the open cache nodes that are responsible for delivering the streaming content.

Securing Streaming Video Specification

The ability to prevent piracy, take down illegal content, and act against illegal sources are key objectives of content protection. Meeting these objectives requires the use of a variety of technologies including watermarking, Digital Rights Management (DRM), fingerprinting, and cryptography. The Privacy and Protection Working Group developed this document, which examines and discusses the streaming video system to provide best practices for protecting and securing streaming video content for both content providers and distributors to ensure content is being used as intended by the right parties.

Separately, the Alliance has welcomed Starz and Varnish Software as Principal Members; EXFO and Intel as Supporting Members; and Mainstreaming as a Small Business Principal Member.

“Streaming video has been put to the ultimate test this year as an essential technology for business and personal communication and also as a means of entertainment and escapism. At a time when so much of our global population is in social isolation, it is one of the technologies keeping us connected to each other,” said Thibeault. “The lessons learned by the industry in 2020 have had a significant impact on the direction of our work as an Alliance and what we will carry forward as an industry.”

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners.