4KUniverse, the first-to-market Hollywood mover and shaker in American 4K HDR TV broadcasting, is up for sale at a price of $75 million for 51% majority ownership.

4KUniverse will hire investment banks to find a buyer as 4K TVs have hit critical mass (50% of TV households own a 4K TV) in 2020. 4K is a big hitter. It’s been central to larger screen adoption, accounting for nearly two-thirds of units (233 million total TVs shipped in 2020) and growing to 76 per cent by 2024, according to Futuresource Consulting.

The global TV market Trade value has also fared relatively well, forecast to decline by just 1 per cent to $83.7 billion.

The global installed base of Smart TVs is breaking the billion-unit barrier for the first time, according to Juan Villegas Leyba, Research Analyst at Futuresource Consulting.

Audiences know home-entertainment during the pandemic has good value. With larger-sized 4K TVs now in homes, families want to watch 4K channels and 4K streaming services like 4KUniverse.

The company’s portfolio includes: