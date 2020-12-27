Half HBO Max subs watch Wonder Woman 1984 on Xmas Day

HBO Max has revealed anticipation for Wonder Woman 1984 was apparent, with nearly half of the US streaming platform’s retail subscribers viewing the film on Christmas Day – the day of its arrival – along with millions of wholesale subscribers who have access to HBO Max via a cable, wireless, or other partner services.

HBO Max also saw the total viewing hours on December 25th more than triple in comparison to a typical day in the previous month.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” said Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros Pictures has announced that it will fast-track development on the third installment of the Wonder Woman franchise to be written by Patty Jenkins, who is attached to direct, and once again starring Gal Gadot.