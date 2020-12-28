Record numbers for ITV Hub

The ITV Hub streaming service has announced record breaking viewer performances in its programmes across daytime, drama, entertainment and factual throughout 2020.

Love Island’s most recent South Africa series achieved over 130 million requests across the VoD service, becoming the most requested programme across the ITV Hub, while daytime shows Good Morning Britain, This Morning and Lorraine all witnessed significant uplift to deliver request figures of over 83 million between them.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! also returned with recording breaking figures, with over 25 million requests and an average of 1.9 million viewers for its launch episode, the shows’ biggest average audience on record.

ITV Hub’s most requested dramas across the year were White House Farm (13.1 million) and Liar (10.8 million), while Des achieved Hub’s bigger ever audience average, with 2.4 million viewers per episode within 28 days of catch-up.

ITV Hub most requested shows – catch up and simulcast

1 – Love Island – 130,487,154

2 – Good Morning Britain – 41,697,911

3 – This Morning – 28,199,515

4 – I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! – 25,711,586

5 – Love Island: Australia – 19,607,068

6 – The Only Way is Essex – 16,160,913

7 – Lorraine – 13,825,556

8 – White House Farm – 13,184,802

9 – Britain’s Got Talent – 12,942,586

10 – Liar – 10,830,271

Off the back of its milestone 60th anniversary year, Coronation Street has also seen its average audience grow on the Hub by 22 per cent year on year, while factual programming has surpassed 1 million viewers with two shows, a record in the genre. Gordon, Gino and Fred and Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King achieved average audience figures of 1.2 million and 1 million viewers respectively.

Rufus Radcliffe, Managing Director, ITV On Demand said: “2020 has been a milestone year for the ITV Hub, as the platform continues to evolve to satisfy the changing needs of our audiences. These viewer requests and average audience figures demonstrate the strong appetite for our content across genres and we look forward to further expanding our offering on the service as we go into 2021.”