WWE launching free Superstar Gaming Series

WWE Superstar Gaming Series is set to launch on December 29th on the Free Version of WWE Network and across WWE social platforms.

A star-studded crew will take part in the Among Us ‘Holiday Sus-Fest’ and WWE 2K Battlegrounds ‘Holiday Throwdown’.

The likes of Ronda Rousey, The Miz, Liv Morgan, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke will represent WWE with celebrities including FaZe Adapt, Nick Eh 30, Lele Pons and Wale also joining the event.

Greg Miller of Kinda Funny Games will host the new event along with WWE superstar and Up, Up, Down, Down presenter Xavier Woods.