Research: 86% US homes net-connected

Findings from Leichtman Research Group indicate that 86 per cent of US households get an Internet service at home, compared to 84 per cent in 2015 and 82 per cent in 2010. Broadband accounts for 97 per cent of households with an Internet service at home, and 83 per cent of all households get a broadband Internet service – an increase from 81 per cent in 2015 and 74 per cent in 2010.

Among adults with an Internet service at home, the mean self-reported time spent online at home is 5.3 hours per day – up from 3.7 hours per day in 2019, 2.9 hours per day in 2015, and 2.4 hours per day in 2010.

These findings are based on a telephone survey of 1,076 households from throughout the United States and are part of a new LRG study, Broadband Internet in the U.S. 2020. This is LRG’s eighteenth annual study on this topic.

Other related findings include:

87 per cent of households use at least one laptop or desktop computer – 94 per cent of this group get an Internet service at home

36 per cent of those that do not use a laptop or desktop computer at home get an Internet service at home

78 per cent of all households get Internet service both at home and on a mobile phone, an increase from 64 per cent in 2015

51 per cent not online at home access the Internet on a smartphone (and an additional 1 per cent access the Internet on another type of mobile phone), representing 7 per cent overall

68 per cent of adults with an Internet service at home visit a social networking site daily – compared to 63 per cent in 2019, 57 per cent in 2015, and 38 per cent in 2010

59 per cent of adults with an Internet service at home watch video online daily – compared to 50 per cent in 2019, 35 per cent in 2015, and 14 per cent in 2010

“The percentage of households getting an Internet service home, including households with a high-speed broadband Internet service, continued to increase over the past year, and is now higher than in any previous year,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “Internet usage at home also reached an all-time high this year. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the reported mean time spent online at home per day among adults increased by over an hour and a half from a year ago.”