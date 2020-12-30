Research: 86% US homes net-connected

Findings from Leichtman Research Group indicate that 86 per cent of US households get an Internet service at home, compared to 84 per cent in 2015 and 82 per cent in 2010. Broadband accounts for 97 per cent of households with an Internet service at home, and 83 per cent of all households get a broadband Internet service – an increase from 81 per cent in 2015 and 74 per cent in 2010.
Among adults with an Internet service at home, the mean self-reported time spent online at home is 5.3 hours per day – up from 3.7 hours per day in 2019, 2.9 hours per day in 2015, and 2.4 hours per day in 2010.
These findings are based on a telephone survey of 1,076 households from throughout the United States and are part of a new LRG study, Broadband Internet in the U.S. 2020. This is LRG’s eighteenth annual study on this topic.
Other related findings include:
“The percentage of households getting an Internet service home, including households with a high-speed broadband Internet service, continued to increase over the past year, and is now higher than in any previous year,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “Internet usage at home also reached an all-time high this year. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the reported mean time spent online at home per day among adults increased by over an hour and a half from a year ago.”
