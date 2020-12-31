Monsooq launches in Nigeria

Digital content mobile technology company Mondia has confirmed the second African launch of its time-based entertainment platform Monsooq, now available in Nigeria. This follows the initial launch in South Africa in November 2020.

Monsooq utilises time as the currency. Users pay only for the time they spend consuming content and are not required to take out any contracts or subscriptions.

Monsooq’s time-based model allows consumers to buy entertainment time just as they would mobile airtime and use that time to consume any content they choose, including movies, sports, educational content, books, series, games and music – all on a single, convenient, end-to-end entertainment platform.

Whether a consumer wishes to play a game for 30 minutes while commuting, or binge a new series for six hours, they are able to load that amount of time to their profile securely using a debit or credit card. And when their time ends, they simply top up with more.

“Africa is the next frontier in regard to digitalisation,” commented Dr Amadeo Rahmann, Mondia Group CEO. “Our extensive footprint, increasing customer base and significant experience in the region make Africa a natural choice of focus for us. African markets, especially Nigeria with its large population and growth of digital streaming services, are primed for the democratisation of content. Mondia is firmly focused on changing the way people consume entertainment. We have incredible reach and deep understanding of the geographies in which we operate, with over 1.4 billion potential users in these countries.”

Mondia believes that Nigeria is a great local content hub for Africa with its media and entertainment industry, Nollywood, providing world-class content. Nigeria is also currently the second-largest film producer in the world in terms of number of movies. The local industry employs about one million people and generates over US$7 billion for the economy, and Mondia says it is “excited” to help provide another platform for this content.

“Covid-19 has had such a dramatic impact on economies globally, deeply affecting consumers’ disposable income,” noted Rahmann. “We believe that the Monsooq model is reflective of the changed financial situation of consumers while bringing much needed entertainment during these difficult times,” concludes.

Mondia sees exceptional potential in the continent. According to research conducted by PwC South Africa in 2019, entertainment and media (E&M) spend in Nigeria saw a 25.5 per cent rise in E&M revenue in 2017 to $3.8 billion.

In December 2019, more Africans (526 million) accessed the Internet than North Americans. Mondia suggests there is still massive potential for growth: Africa has a total Internet penetration level of just under 40 per cent, as compared to penetration in the rest of the world of 63.2 per cent. While streaming services have proliferated across Africa, there is an increasing need to deliver enhanced value, choice, and innovation in terms of pricing and content.

Mondia suggests that Monsooq also represents a new frontier of content monetisation for entertainment providers, giving them direct access to customers who are not interested in a traditional subscription model.

Monsooq features a recommendation engine to ensure consumers find the content they love. Content will be localised and customised, with a mix of local, regional and international content. Mondia aims to build the content economy and bring value across Africa as Monsooq expands.

The platform has partnered with leading regional content providers such as Viva Nation and Wi-flix, as well as well-known international TV channels, sports and games providers, and offers over 20 000 hours of entertainment including, Esport and EPIC ON. In addition, Mondia will also feature its own entertainment services which boast leading games and music titles.