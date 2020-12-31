Survey: 1.9m Brits illegally streamed Premier League in 2020

Almost 1.9 million Brits admitted to illegally streaming Premier League football at some point in 2020, according to research from personal finance comparison site finder.com.

The survey asked Brits about their streaming habits and found 4 per cent have streamed at least one game of top-flight football.

These figures were likely to have been pushed higher by the controversial, and short-lived, scheme to make some matches pay per view. It has been estimated that three of the matches priced at £14.95 attracted less than 10,000 viewers each.



There was a correlation between younger viewers and illegally streamed Premier League matches. Gen Z (18 to 24 year olds) were the most likely to stream illegally, with 6 per cent admitting to doing so. This was closely followed by Millennials (25 to 39 year olds) on 5 per cent and the Gen X’ers (40 to 54 year olds) on 3 per cent.

In contrast, only 1 per cent of the Silent Generation ( 75 years old and above) said they had streamed Premier League football illegally.

Other sports were also streamed illegally, with 3 per cent admitting to doing this, which would equate to almost 1.7 million people.