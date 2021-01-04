Analyst: Africa to reach 51m pay-TV subs

Nearly 17 million pay TV subscribers will be added in Africa between 2020 and 2026 to take the total to 51 million, according to the Africa Pay TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Nigeria will be close to 11 million, with South Africa bringing in another 9 million.

“Multichoice had 15.51 million subs across satellite TV platform DStv and DTT platform GOtv by end-2020,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “This total will grow to 19.67 million by 2026, with a marked slowdown of satellite TV growth.”

China-based StarTimes/StarSat will enjoy the most impressive growth: from 10.11 million subs at end-2020 to 16.86 million by 2026. France’s Vivendi had 5.41 million subs to its Canal Plus satellite TV platform and Easy TV by end-2020, which will climb to 7.90 million by 2026.