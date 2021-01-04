discovery+ goes live in the US

Discovery’s direct-to-consumer SVoD service discovery+ is now live in the US, with the company also announcing major new distribution agreements that it says will make the product one of the most widely-distributed streaming services at launch. discovery+ is available on the following platforms and devices:

Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and coming later to Prime Video Channels

iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and the app is fully integrated with the Apple TV app

Google devices and platforms including Android phones and tablets, Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, and Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices

Microsoft Xbox One and Series S/X devices

The Roku platform

2017 and newer Samsung Smart TVs

In addition to previously announced discovery+ partnerships with Verizon in the US and Sky in the UK and Ireland, Discovery and Vodafone have signed a new long-term, multi-platform agreement that includes a collaboration to make discovery+ available to existing Vodafone TV and mobile customers in 12 markets across Europe.

“As we go live with discovery+ today in the US, we are thrilled to be working with best-in-class partners to make it available everywhere our fans are,” commented David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery. “Our ambition is simple: bring consumers the definitive and most complete destination for real life entertainment at a price point that makes this the perfect companion for every household’s streaming and TV portfolio. There is nothing like it in the market today. We launch with significant advantages, including the world’s greatest collection of non-fiction brands and content, built over more than 30 years across popular and enduring verticals, as well as powerful partnerships with leading distributors and platforms.”

discovery+ is available in the US starting at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month. Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams, among the most offered in the streaming video category.

Internationally, Discovery is leveraging its massive library of local-language content, as well as its broad portfolio of live sports, to drive its direct-to-consumer offering across more than 25 key markets in 2021, including the Nordics, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. discovery+ will also launch in Latin American markets, including a planned launch in Brazil, and in parts of Asia.

In the European markets launching in 2021, discovery+ will be supported by Eurosport’s premium and locally-relevant multi-sport offering, which includes the tennis Grand Slams, cycling Grand Tours, motorsport, football and winter sports. Beginning with the Olympic Games in Tokyo, it will become the streaming Home of the Olympics in Europe with access to every minute, every medal, and every hero live and on demand.