FCC C-band auction touches $70bn

The FCC’s Action 107, which looks after the sale of frequencies covered by the release of the satellite sector’s C-band 3.7 GHz spectrum, continues to break all records.

Two bidding rounds on December 23rd took the overall amount of cash on the table to a thumping $69.83 billion.

The position added some $3.5 billion during the two sessions to the previous $66.4 billion already registered as at December 22nd.

Today (January 4th) will see another 5 rounds (Rounds 46-50) take place starting at 10.30 am (ET) and wrapping up with a final 30 minutes session at 16.30.