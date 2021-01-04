Roku to buy Quibi content?

Short-form mobile streaming service Quibi is in discussions to sell its content catalogue to streaming device and platform specialist Roku, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The short-form mobile streaming platform from Jeffrey Katzenberg launched in April 2020, as the pandemic began to take a firm hold, before announcing in October 2020 that it would wind down operations having failed to reach subscriber targets.

The pair failed to reach an agreement on a carriage deal during the summer of 2020 as Quibi sought to extend its reach beyond mobile devices to living room TVs.

Katzenberg is set to have also spoken to companies including Facebook and NBCUniversal to acquires Quibi’s programming ahead of its demise.